When It Comes To Whole Roasted Fish, Keep The Seasonings Simple

While it certainly looks impressive on the table, it can be daunting to know what the heck to do with a whole fish in the kitchen. Roasting it whole is a great option for both taste and texture — but to really take it to the next level, you've got to get the seasonings right. To find out more and get some pro tips, Food Republic consulted executive chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico restaurant in New York City.

Seasoning the outside of the protein before cooking it is very straightforward: "Typically, I only use olive oil and salt on the exterior of the fish to keep things simple and ensure a crisp, flavorful skin," explained Tourondel. Pat the fish dry first so that the seasoning sticks and to enhance the crispness, and use a refined or light olive oil with a high smoke point rather than extra-virgin since it's best to roast fish at a high temperature of around 400 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

When it comes to seasoning the cavity of the fish, however, you can get more creative. Tourondel favors "a combination of olive oil, salt, pepper, fresh lemon, and a variety of herbs such as dried rosemary, thyme, and sage, placed inside the fish," he explained. As well as adding extra flavor, the aromatics also help to ensure the fish doesn't dry out during the cooking process. The exact seasonings you choose will depend on what you're serving.