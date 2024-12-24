When It Comes To Whole Roasted Fish, Keep The Seasonings Simple
While it certainly looks impressive on the table, it can be daunting to know what the heck to do with a whole fish in the kitchen. Roasting it whole is a great option for both taste and texture — but to really take it to the next level, you've got to get the seasonings right. To find out more and get some pro tips, Food Republic consulted executive chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico restaurant in New York City.
Seasoning the outside of the protein before cooking it is very straightforward: "Typically, I only use olive oil and salt on the exterior of the fish to keep things simple and ensure a crisp, flavorful skin," explained Tourondel. Pat the fish dry first so that the seasoning sticks and to enhance the crispness, and use a refined or light olive oil with a high smoke point rather than extra-virgin since it's best to roast fish at a high temperature of around 400 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
When it comes to seasoning the cavity of the fish, however, you can get more creative. Tourondel favors "a combination of olive oil, salt, pepper, fresh lemon, and a variety of herbs such as dried rosemary, thyme, and sage, placed inside the fish," he explained. As well as adding extra flavor, the aromatics also help to ensure the fish doesn't dry out during the cooking process. The exact seasonings you choose will depend on what you're serving.
Match seasoning to the dish not just the fish
Certain herbs and spices match some types of fish better than others: Earthy, citrusy thyme works well in a whole roasted herb and lemon red snapper recipe, for example, while sweet-savory basil and grassy parsley pair nicely with sea bass. But you should think beyond just the actual fish, too. "The seasonings I choose don't always depend on the type of fish; rather, they are more influenced by how the fish is being prepared and what it will be paired with as part of the meal," explained chef Laurent Tourondel.
The chef's approach to different seasoning options "allows for flexibility while maintaining a balance of flavors," he told us. Although it's a delicate fish, for example, serving whole roasted branzino with fennel and tomatoes incorporates robustly flavored ingredients that can stand up to more potent herbs like rosemary. If you want to go for a Thai-style steamed whole fish rather than roasted, on the other hand, incorporate spicy additions such as bird's eye chilies, punchy garlic, and zingy lime, or try some fragrant lemongrass, which goes great with snapper or sea bream dishes.
Keep in mind that you can also season whole fish using marinades, and add additional flavor by serving it with an accompanying sauce. Then all you need to do is follow a few tips for eating a whole fish and looking like a pro while doing it — like removing the skeleton and deboning the lower fillets.