The Fruity Spin You Should Try With Your Next Batch Of Latkes

For Ashkenazi Jews, latkes are the quintessential Hanukkah holiday food. While these are most commonly made from shredded potatoes, these fried pancakes can be made from a variety of other ingredients. One underrated fruit you can make them with is green bananas. These underripe starchy versions of their sweeter yellow siblings are the perfect stand-in for potatoes and can be used in the same way for many recipes. They work well in latkes because of their slightly bitter but also mildly sweet flavor, and in their immature stage, they're still firm enough to shred. When you buy green bananas, they'll keep fresh for longer, and this is a good way to utilize some of them before they start to soften.

Historically, how latkes became an integral part of Hanukkah traditions didn't always involve just potatoes. In fact, European diaspora Jews originally made latkes from cheese or grain flours, and as documented in the 1938 Yiddish cookbook, "Vilna Vegetarian Cookbook," latkes were also made from buttermilk, rice, carrots, and apples.

To make the fruity version, simply swap green bananas for potatoes in any classic latke recipe, or you could even use a mixture of both. Blend in some shredded onions and dried herbs like parsley or dill for just the right savory touch. These go great with traditional toppings like sour cream and applesauce, but any of your go-to condiments will do. Kids will like them with ketchup while grown-ups might enjoy a cilantro and yogurt dip or even a spicy zhoug or salsa.