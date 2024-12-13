Create A Hanukkah Latke Bar So Guests Can Customize Their Meals

Beyond serving up a variety of homemade kugel, traditional Hanukkah-inspired meals aren't complete without the crispy, golden presence of fried latkes. Latkes originally became an integral part of Hanukkah traditions because they're made with oil, a symbol deeply connected to religious freedom in Jewish history. To better highlight this meaningful food at your next dinner party, consider creating a latke bar. Allowing your guests to enjoy these culturally rich dishes in their own unique way can make for a more enjoyable dining experience.

A staple of Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine, latkes are fried potato pancakes made with grated potato and onion, flour, egg, and spices. This versatile dish is often served with a range of toppings, including applesauce, sour cream, and chives. To make your latkes the star of your next Hanukkah celebration, begin by preparing a selection of alternative condiments and specialty sauces to complement the traditional pairings. For a simple cream-based option, transform store-bought mayo into aioli by adding raw garlic and fresh lemon juice.

Next, assemble bowls of fresh or raw ingredients, such as minced green onions and pomegranate arils. Finally, include a few protein-rich toppings to turn your latkes into heartier snacks. Hard-boiled eggs and smoked salmon are delicious options to enhance these potato-based treats.