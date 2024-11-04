You're Better Off Buying Green Bananas. Here's Why

We've all done it: bought perfectly ripe bananas with the intention of using them before they go bad, only to have them turn brown and mushy before they can be consumed. While there are some hacks to help avoid this, like the aluminum foil trick that keeps bananas from ripening too quickly, you need to put those plans into action before the inevitable happens. While you can get away with using them when they're very ripe, like when baking an easy three-ingredient banana bread, once they reach that overripe stage, there's not much you can do other than throw them into the trash or compost heap.

Rather than waste money on yellow bananas that will never get eaten, you're better off buying green bananas. Bananas will continue to ripen after they're picked. For this reason, growers harvest and ship them while they're still green, ensuring that they don't hit that desirable ripe point before reaching the market. However, since those attractive yellow ones are already at their peak when you see them at the store, you already know that their time is limited ... if you don't eat them right away, they'll soon go past the point of no return.

Rather than suffer this fate, opt for bananas that are still at least partially green. This buys you a few days to incorporate them into your routine. Using a banana hanger is the secret to storing bananas without bruising them, which also helps with slowing down the ripening process.