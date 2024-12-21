For Tasty Frozen Fries, Give Them The Breakfast Treatment

French fries are the perfect anytime snack. While they're usually enjoyed as a side with lunch or dinner, there's no reason you can't give them the breakfast treatment. After all, they aren't so different from breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns. Sure, you could take the time to soak potatoes for crispy homemade fries, but why not just save yourself the effort and use frozen? There's no shame in the freezer game; in fact, there's a scientific reason why chefs prefer frozen fries over fresh.

The idea here is the same as making loaded fries, only with flavors that are great for a morning meal, and a prep that's quick and easy. Save the deep fryer for after you've had coffee — to get these fries on the table and into your belly quickly, all you need to do is heat up your oven. An air fryer can make this even more convenient. And then the rest is up to you — add a fried egg, cheese, and your beans of choice, chop up some bacon or sausage — or think south of the border.

This dish is similar to nachos and gives your french fries a Mexican twist. For best results, heat up frozen french fries in the oven per package instructions, until they're just cooked and starting to turn golden. Then, take your pan out and top your taters with fajita or taco seasonings, shredded cheddar cheese, and your favorite salsa or enchilada sauce to revamp your eggs. Cook until the fries are crispy and the cheese is melted. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, guacamole, and eggs of choice, and sprinkle with fresh cilantro. Enjoy by the forkful or wrapped up in corn tortillas for the ultimate breakfast burrito.