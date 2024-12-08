Chili Fries Who? Chorrillana Is The Ultimate Loaded Fry Upgrade

While french fries may have humble origins, bar food wouldn't be what it is if it didn't include some version of loaded fries, one of the most beloved types of french fry dishes worldwide. Southern California has carne asada fries, and Australia has fries topped with chicken parmigiana, but how many can claim an entire holiday in their honor? Enter chorrillana, a Chilean barroom staple that blows run-of-the-mill loaded fries out of the water and is celebrated each year on August 13 by bistros and dive bars alike.

The history of chorrillana is much debated. One common theory is that the dish originated in the Battle of the Chorrillos, a conflict in the Pacific War between Chile and a Peruvian-Bolivian alliance in 1881, as a result of necessity and limited provisions. Another is that it was invented in 1970 in the casino Social J. Cruz M. as a cheap snack to keep patrons full and happy as they drank. It's generally agreed that the dish originated in Valparaiso, a large coastal city neighboring Santiago.

While the toppings are customizable, chorrillana is generally served as a large, shareable plate of fries covered in marinated beef, fried eggs, and caramelized onions. The steak marinade and the onions add a touch of sweetness that perfectly accents the rich, savory fried food. Chorizo, cooked in a sweet Peruvian sauce, and cheese are common additions to the dish.