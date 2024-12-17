How A Milk Shortage Led To The Creation Of Vietnamese Egg Coffee

In the pantheon of great coffees, cà phê, Vietnam's signature drink stands tall alongside Italian espresso and traditional Turkish coffee as one of the very best the world has to offer. It's deep, complex, bitter, and richly sweet all at once. And among all the varieties of coffee found in Vietnam, perhaps the most famous is cà phê trúng, also known as egg coffee.

If you've been lucky enough to try this drink in the city in which it was invented, Hanoi, you'll have just felt a wash of nostalgia — and you're probably getting thirsty. It takes the finest notes of cà phê and turns them up to 11: it's richer, sweeter, and creamier. A mix of whipped egg, sugar, butter, and coffee that is as much a luxurious dessert as it is a morning pick-me-up. But this lavish drink has much humbler roots than you might think.

Coffee was introduced to Vietnam in the 19th Century by the French, who occupied the country for decades before being forced out during the First Indochina War in 1946. It was in that year that Nguyen van Giang, a bartender at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, first used whipped eggs and sugar as a substitute for milk, which was in short supply due to the war. His drink became an instant sensation, and Giang went on to open his own café in Hanoi — where his son, having taken over the family business, is still making coffee to this day.