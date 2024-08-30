How To Drink Espresso Like A True Italian

Italy has a rich coffee culture and at its core is the beloved ritual of drinking espresso. Proposed to be on UNESCO's Intangible Heritage of Humanity list, espresso is more than just a quick shot of caffeine for Italians. It's a tradition that is deeply ingrained in the country's culture, its social fabric, and its national identity – and one that is taken very seriously.

To drink an espresso like a true Italian, you need to know how to order it first. That means familiarizing yourself with Italian drink words, phrases, and local lingo. To begin with, an espresso is simply known as caffé, aka coffee. So to order a regular shot, ask for un caffè, or caffè normale (normal espresso). Then there are caffè ristretto and caffè lungo: The former is a more concentrated espresso whereas the latter is brewed with more water to dilute it. Don't confuse a lungo for a caffè americano though, which is made by adding water to a regular shot of espresso.

Caffé corretto (fittingly known as corrected espresso) features a dash of liquors such as grappa, whiskey, sambuca, or cognac (not to be confused with brandy), whereas caffé macchiato comes with a drop of frothed milk on top. You might also see chilled variations such as caffè in ghiaccio and caffé shakerato around the time of summer. The former is just espresso served on ice, whereas shakeratos are made by shaking espresso with ice until the liquid turns frothy.