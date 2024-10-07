How To Elevate Whipped Cream With A Touch Of Fruit

Whipped cream is amazing in its original form — but adding fruit takes it to new heights. Whether atop a slice of a pie or just spooned straight from the bowl (no judgment), fruit can bring an unexpected flavor element to the classic delight. For a low-effort method, add freeze-dried fruit, also known as powdered fruit. You can find freeze-dried strawberries, raspberries, or mangos ground into a mixable form, readily available at many stores and online retailers.

This fruity additive blends seamlessly into the cream while imparting a concentrated punch of color. And because they're dry powders, they absorb a bit of the whipped cream's moisture, which results in stiffer cream that nearly reaches the bold body of a frosting alongside its pillow-like texture. Seeking silkier results? You can pre-sift the powder to remove clumps.

Combine heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and sugar in a chilled stainless steel bowl. Then, stir vigorously by hand or with an electric mixer until fluffy peaks emerge. Once you finish whipping, add 16 to 20 grams of fruit powder per cup of whipped cream. Feel free to add a tablespoon or two of water if the concoction is too stiff, or leave it as is if the consistency is to your liking. Chill the dish for about an hour. This allows the dried particles to rehydrate and saturate the whole mixture. And voilà — you've added a new chapter to this fluffy ingredient's history by creating a unique party favorite.