The Spanish Coffee That Features A Layer Of Sweetened Condensed Milk

When you think of countries responsible for making iconic coffee, a few immediately come to mind. Maybe you think of Italy, and the classic espresso. Perhaps the cool cafe culture of Vietnam springs to mind. Heck, even Starbucks has made American coffee an international icon. But one country that doesn't often get talked about when it comes to coffee is Spain. That's a shame, though, because Spanish cuisine is so much more than just tapas or paella – and that goes for their coffee, too. The Spanish like big, bold flavors — and that's especially true when it comes to their sweets: Consider the Spanish hot chocolate, a thick, rich concoction that you should probably think twice before drinking (it's a dipping sauce for churros, in case you were wondering).

Take, for example, the café bombón. You might be scratching your head — after all, this delicious little drink is not as well known as it perhaps should be. It's very much a case of big things coming in small packages — a punchy combination of espresso and condensed milk that brings a wonderful balance of sweetness, bitterness, and chocolatey coffee notes. The condensed milk, with its oh-so-gooey, sugary richness, makes for a wonderful companion to the intense coffee, offsetting some of the inherent bite you might find in an espresso and resulting in a truly luxurious little pick-me-up that's super simple to make at home.

It's easy to assemble. Pour your espresso into a small (preferably clear) mug and then slowly add your sweetened condensed milk. It will sink to the bottom, creating distinct and visually appealing layers. Top it all off with a dollop of foam if you like — or drink it as-is.