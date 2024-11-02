Why You Should Think Twice Before Drinking Hot Chocolate In Spain

While sipping on a cup of hot chocolate can be synonymous with comfort and cooler weather, in Spain, this "beverage" takes on a whole new form that might surprise you. Instead of the common, sippable drink made with milk or water, Spanish hot chocolate (not to be confused with chocolate caliente, Spanish drinking chocolate, or spicy Mexican hot chocolate) is a thick, decadent mixture, more comparable to pudding or a melted chocolate bar than a traditional hot beverage.

Spanish-style hot chocolate, part of the dish called churros con chocolate, has a dense texture and is commonly made with a Spanish chocolate brand named Valor Cao to create a dip-like consistency. Served in a small cup, similar to chocolate caliente, it's accompanied by fresh churros. The richness of Spanish hot chocolate is intentional, as the thick chocolate serves as a dipping sauce for those churros, creating a balance of textures and flavors.

The pre-packaged Valor Cao is made with sugar, fat-reduced cocoa powder, and wheat flour, which creates its thickness. There is also a gluten-free option, made with defatted cocoa powder and cornstarch — Jacques Torres' secret ingredient for indulgent cocoa.

The potent taste in the chocolate dipping sauce stems from its high concentration of cocoa. It is often made with 70% dark cocoa, which can be bitter. The sharpness is thanks to the natural chemical flavanol and cocoa solids, which contain less sugar but more anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. This delivers a powerful and dense chocolate experience that can be surprising for those expecting a lighter, sweeter drink.