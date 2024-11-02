Why You Should Think Twice Before Drinking Hot Chocolate In Spain
While sipping on a cup of hot chocolate can be synonymous with comfort and cooler weather, in Spain, this "beverage" takes on a whole new form that might surprise you. Instead of the common, sippable drink made with milk or water, Spanish hot chocolate (not to be confused with chocolate caliente, Spanish drinking chocolate, or spicy Mexican hot chocolate) is a thick, decadent mixture, more comparable to pudding or a melted chocolate bar than a traditional hot beverage.
Spanish-style hot chocolate, part of the dish called churros con chocolate, has a dense texture and is commonly made with a Spanish chocolate brand named Valor Cao to create a dip-like consistency. Served in a small cup, similar to chocolate caliente, it's accompanied by fresh churros. The richness of Spanish hot chocolate is intentional, as the thick chocolate serves as a dipping sauce for those churros, creating a balance of textures and flavors.
The pre-packaged Valor Cao is made with sugar, fat-reduced cocoa powder, and wheat flour, which creates its thickness. There is also a gluten-free option, made with defatted cocoa powder and cornstarch — Jacques Torres' secret ingredient for indulgent cocoa.
The potent taste in the chocolate dipping sauce stems from its high concentration of cocoa. It is often made with 70% dark cocoa, which can be bitter. The sharpness is thanks to the natural chemical flavanol and cocoa solids, which contain less sugar but more anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. This delivers a powerful and dense chocolate experience that can be surprising for those expecting a lighter, sweeter drink.
Common times to enjoy churros con chocolate
While common for breakfast, this menu option is often served during the popular Spanish tradition of la merienda, which is a late afternoon snack that happens around 5:00 p.m. The reason this is considered a late afternoon snack is that in Spain, dinner time (la cena) happens in the later hours of the evening — think 9:00 – 11:00 p.m, which is why it is important to have a filling snack in between la comida (lunch, the main meal of the day) and la cena.
During la merienda, folks tend to enjoy a variety of snacks including churros con chocolate, pastries, sandwiches, and lighter fare like cheese and olives to hold you over until dinner. Diners can get this to go, similar to grabbing a quick bite from a cafe or local bodega, but it's also popular to sit and chat over these small tapas.
Though la merienda has become the norm, you can order churros con chocolate any time during the morning, afternoon, or even late at night at churrerías (a churro shop) throughout Spain. It is not uncommon to see folks eating this tasty treat throughout the day — and night. Also, like other regions of the world, it is common to have Spanish hot chocolate during the cold winter months, as the sauce is served hot for optimal dipping — a delectable way to warm up.