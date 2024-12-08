Use Up Leftover Turkey For A Creamy New Dish

Knowing how to prep your turkey and pair it with complementary flavors is the key to boosting your salad from good to amazing. First, choose the most tender parts of your turkey. The drumsticks are tougher than the breast or thighs, and less suitable for eating cold with minimal preparation. Both white and dark meat work here — although dark meat will provide a richer flavor.

Turkey is even leaner than chicken, making it prone to drying out as it sits in the fridge. To combat this, don't skimp on the fat in the dressing. Mayonnaise works great, but you can also swap in Greek yogurt for a tangy twist, or even use mashed avocados for a dairy-free option. Or, try the secret ingredient you need for a creamier chicken salad and add a splash of heavy cream to your turkey salad instead. This creates an extra velvety mouthfeel.

Enhance your dish further by seasoning it with the same herbs and spices you used to cook the bird, like salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme, parsley, or rosemary. Some sweet elements like cranberries or candied walnuts can also add color and flavor (and make it more akin to a Thanksgiving-themed salad). This is also the perfect recipe to make ahead of time and pull out when you're in need of a fast lunch. As long as it's stored in an airtight container in the fridge, it should stay fresh for as long as chicken salad lasts: three or four days.