Use Up Leftover Turkey For A Creamy New Dish
If you've ever made a turkey for Thanksgiving, another holiday, or a standard dinner party, there's a good chance you had lots and lots of leftovers. And while you can't go wrong with a classic turkey sandwich or leftover turkey cheesesteak, there's a simple and more creative way to repurpose your bird into a delicious lunch. Instead of using chicken for your chicken salad, swap it out with your leftover turkey.
One of the best parts about making a turkey salad is how quick it is — you don't even need to worry about reheating turkey without drying it out. Instead, just grab your leftovers straight from the fridge and chop or shred each piece finely, as you would with chicken. Then, mix in mayonnaise, mustard, chopped celery, and salt and pepper to taste, as well as any additional ingredients you prefer. Serve it on a piece of bread, with crackers, on lettuce, or even eat it straight out of the bowl with a fork. It's the perfect way to use up your leftovers and minimize food waste.
Tips on making the best turkey salad
Knowing how to prep your turkey and pair it with complementary flavors is the key to boosting your salad from good to amazing. First, choose the most tender parts of your turkey. The drumsticks are tougher than the breast or thighs, and less suitable for eating cold with minimal preparation. Both white and dark meat work here — although dark meat will provide a richer flavor.
Turkey is even leaner than chicken, making it prone to drying out as it sits in the fridge. To combat this, don't skimp on the fat in the dressing. Mayonnaise works great, but you can also swap in Greek yogurt for a tangy twist, or even use mashed avocados for a dairy-free option. Or, try the secret ingredient you need for a creamier chicken salad and add a splash of heavy cream to your turkey salad instead. This creates an extra velvety mouthfeel.
Enhance your dish further by seasoning it with the same herbs and spices you used to cook the bird, like salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme, parsley, or rosemary. Some sweet elements like cranberries or candied walnuts can also add color and flavor (and make it more akin to a Thanksgiving-themed salad). This is also the perfect recipe to make ahead of time and pull out when you're in need of a fast lunch. As long as it's stored in an airtight container in the fridge, it should stay fresh for as long as chicken salad lasts: three or four days.