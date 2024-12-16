When Substituting Sweet Smoked Paprika, There's One Spice That Brings The Heat

Sweet smoked paprika is one of those spices that can elevate a wide variety of dishes, from oven-baked tacos to fettuccine Alfredo and perfectly tender pulled pork shoulder. However, if you're looking for a solid substitute with a similar flavor profile but an added kick of heat, chipotle chili powder is an excellent choice. Unlike smoked paprika, which is made from a blend of dried and smoked mild, sweet, and spicy peppers, chipotle powder is made primarily from smoked and dried jalapeño peppers.

While sweet smoked paprika can be used to add more peppery complexity to almost any dish, chipotle chili powder has a more intense finish. You already know smoked paprika is the secret to making store-bought queso taste better, but chipotle chili powder makes a great alternative when you're in the mood to upgrade your appetizers and meals with a bit of extra spice.

Whether you're enhancing oven-baked mac and cheese with chipotle powder and sliced jalapeños or giving your next pan of paella a spicy twist, chipotle powder is the way to go. While sweet smoked paprika and chipotle chili powder have distinct flavor profiles, they share the same deep red hue and smoky undertones that add a touch of complexity to your dishes.