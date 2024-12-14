Put A Spin On Classic Cheesesteak With Leftover Turkey
Cooking a turkey is a great way to feed a crowd, but no matter how big the gathering, leftovers are often inevitable. If you're tired of eating it in regular plain sandwiches, choose a more appetizing option, and make a leftover turkey cheesesteak. It's quick and easy, and there are lots of ways to customize it with additional ingredients.
Cut the turkey meat into small pieces to make reheating and adding it to the sandwich easier, and ensure it reaches the USDA-recommended temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to store turkey without it drying out is to keep it in gravy, and leftover gravy also works beautifully in the sandwich — just heat it to a roiling boil.
To keep the sandwich simple, use the same ingredients you'd use for a traditional cheesesteak, but switch the beef for turkey. Go for onions, bell peppers, and American, provolone, or Cheez Whiz for the cheesy element – just stuff it all into hoagie rolls once the cheese has melted.
Sweet-sharp cranberry sauce makes a tasty addition to the turkey and cheese, and you could add leftover stuffing if you have any. Minced pickled jalapeño pepper will add spice and sharpness — and you could include some of the pickle juice to mayo for a creamy yet tangy aioli spread. And the good news is, if you've got lots of leftover turkey, it can be used in all kinds of other sandwiches and wraps, too.
Use leftover turkey to elevate other sandwiches
Incorporating slices of leftover savory turkey is a great tip for making the best grilled cheese, adding taste and texture to the comfort food classic. Or take inspiration from a classic tuna melt, replacing the usual canned fish with shredded turkey. Simply mix the meat with mayo, Dijon mustard, minced celery, pickled peppers, and lemon zest for extra brightness, and sandwich it with American cheese between sturdy white sourdough before toasting in a skillet. Whichever you're making, use mayo (not butter) for the crispiest grilled cheese.
Leftover turkey is also perfect for homemade sweet and savory Monte Cristo sandwiches — adding raspberry jam and mayo may sound unusual, but it works perfectly. Or go for a club sandwich by layering slices of the poultry with ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sharp cheddar — just add some pesto-spiked mayonnaise for an herby upgrade.
To spice things up, use leftover turkey to make a shawarma-style wrap. Simply toss the shredded meat with melted butter mixed with coriander, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne — then stuff the fragrant meaty filling into soft pitas or flatbreads along with crunchy vegetables and a cool yogurt sauce. Go for a bánh mì vibe by serving the shredded turkey on a baguette with mayonnaise and Sriracha plus radishes, carrot, and scallions with rice vinegar. Or for an unbelievably simple yet satisfying lunch or snack, just simmer the shredded meat with barbecue sauce and pile it into rolls.