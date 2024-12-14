Put A Spin On Classic Cheesesteak With Leftover Turkey

Cooking a turkey is a great way to feed a crowd, but no matter how big the gathering, leftovers are often inevitable. If you're tired of eating it in regular plain sandwiches, choose a more appetizing option, and make a leftover turkey cheesesteak. It's quick and easy, and there are lots of ways to customize it with additional ingredients.

Cut the turkey meat into small pieces to make reheating and adding it to the sandwich easier, and ensure it reaches the USDA-recommended temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to store turkey without it drying out is to keep it in gravy, and leftover gravy also works beautifully in the sandwich — just heat it to a roiling boil.

To keep the sandwich simple, use the same ingredients you'd use for a traditional cheesesteak, but switch the beef for turkey. Go for onions, bell peppers, and American, provolone, or Cheez Whiz for the cheesy element – just stuff it all into hoagie rolls once the cheese has melted.

Sweet-sharp cranberry sauce makes a tasty addition to the turkey and cheese, and you could add leftover stuffing if you have any. Minced pickled jalapeño pepper will add spice and sharpness — and you could include some of the pickle juice to mayo for a creamy yet tangy aioli spread. And the good news is, if you've got lots of leftover turkey, it can be used in all kinds of other sandwiches and wraps, too.