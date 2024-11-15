How To Store And Reheat Turkey Without It Drying Out

Thanksgiving leftovers may be even better than the main meal itself, but not when the turkey gets dry and flavorless. Make sure your tender turkey sandwich dreams live on with a helpful tip from Bryan Ogden, Executive Chef at Bourbon Steak New York. "Store leftover turkey submerged in the gravy," he told Food Republic. "It will be more flavorful and will not dry out."

Simply separate the turkey from the bones and skin, and stir the meat together with any leftover gravy you have. The liquid reintroduces moisture to the meat that may have been lost, and keeps that juiciness locked in. And since gravy is packed with all those deep savory notes we know and love, your leftover turkey dishes will be a lot tastier, too.

Along with the gravy, consider pouring in any drippings from the bottom of the turkey platter before taking the whole thing to the fridge. On the other hand, if you do not have enough gravy left over, supplement it with a bit of broth, stock, or creamy condensed soup that you may have laying around from other Thanksgiving dishes. Both turkey and gravy will last in the refrigerator for three to four days.