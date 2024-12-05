Top Your Peanut Butter Sandwich With A Satisfying, Crunchy Addition

The beauty of granola is how easily it can be customized. There are hundreds of varieties on the market, and many people enjoy DIYing them at home. When adding it to your peanut butter and jelly sandwich, consider if you want a sweet or savory crunch. Both spreads already contain a decent amount of sugar, so foregoing the honey or other sweetening agents in granola can help achieve a more balanced flavor profile. Regarding the flavors themselves, granola is famed for its "everything but the kitchen sink" level of versatility. Don't let this overwhelm you. The basic elements are oats, seeds, and nuts — anything else is a flavor enhancer. Peanut butter and jelly could be more than enough to take this breakfast classic to a new level.

What's more, with all of the peanut butter options on the market, opt for smooth over crunchy. The granola will take care of that element all on its own, so you don't need to overdo it and risk hurting your teeth. As for the jelly, you may actually want to use a version that contains actual fruit bits. Usually, these pieces are softened, and it can add a nice chewy contrast to the harder crunch. Better yet, make your own gorgeous red jam, exactly to your liking.