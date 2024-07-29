14 Unhealthy Chicken Marinades You Should Leave At The Store

If you're looking to boost the wow factor of your standard weeknight chicken breast, a store-bought chicken marinade makes for an easy solution. (You don't even have to let it marinate to enjoy big, crowd-pleasing flavor.) But before you grab the first bottle you see on the shelf, take a minute to check out what ingredients are hiding behind the brand. Even if you nail the food-safe way to marinate a raw chicken, you can still do some real damage with high sodium and added corn syrup.

Chicken marinades typically lean toward lighter, more herbaceous flavors compared to other types of bottled condiments like Bobby Flay's favorite Bone Suckin' Sauce or your average store-bought Alfredo. But that doesn't mean these fresh, vinaigrette-like drizzles inflict any less nutritional pain on your beautiful beating heart.

I took my nutrition label-reading talents to the back of the bottle and scoured each of these store-bought chicken marinades for their greatest nutritional blunders. Whether it comes down to eye-popping sodium, gut-busting amounts of added sugar, or head-turning ingredients that you might never expect, you can leave these unhealthy chicken marinade brands at the store where you found them.