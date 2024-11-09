One Of The Most Affordable BBQ Sauces Is From A Famous Texas Ranch

There aren't many barbecue sauces that originated on a historic ranch featured on a hit TV show and owned by a famous Hollywood producer. That claim to fame is reserved for Four Sixes BBQ sauce from the Four Sixes (6666) Ranch in Guthrie, Texas. The ranch stars in the Paramount series "Yellowstone," created by Taylor Sheridan, whose investment group purchased the 266,000-acre ranch in 2022 for $320 million. Despite the sauce's pedigree and quality, it's surprisingly affordable at just under $7 per 14-ounce bottle on Amazon.

Based on traditional recipes from the ranch's more than 150-year history, Four Sixes BBQ sauce comes in three bold flavors, proudly labeled "Ranch Tested, Cowboy Approved." The Wagon Boss Original is a classic flavor made with a blend of spices, garlic, and a mild sweet heat from ancho chili peppers. It enhances grilled meats, adds smokiness to mashed potatoes, and can be used as a simple way to upgrade canned baked beans.

The Straight Sixes Spicy variety gets its heat from ancho chilis and chipotle peppers, and is excellent on barbecue chicken sliders. It's also perfect for seriously elevating your homemade chicken wings when used as a finishing sauce. Four Sixes Top Hand Hickory, made with natural hickory smoke flavor, red pepper, mustard, vinegar, and molasses, offers a complex and satisfying blend ideal for meatloaf or slathering on sticky, grilled ribs.