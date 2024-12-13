The Herbaceous Condiment You Should Be Frying Eggs In, Instead Of Oil

Fried eggs are a quintessential breakfast staple. They're also perfect for giving your cheeseburger the breakfast treatment, adorning bowls of roasted veggies, or topping an elevated avocado toast. Whatever the purpose, you can impart tons of flavor to your fried eggs by cooking them in herbaceous pesto. Pesto-fried eggs are loaded with the yummy flavors of vibrant basil, zesty garlic, pine nuts, and nutty cheese.

To make eggs using pesto, use about ¼ cup of pesto, or however much you see fit (after all, a little extra pesto never hurt anyone). Place it at the bottom of the pan instead of standard oil on medium-low heat. Let the pesto heat up a bit before cracking in two eggs, and cook until the whites are opaque and the oil has separated out from the pesto. Then take the pan off the heat and place a lid on it to let the eggs finish cooking to your desired yolk consistency. The result is a fragrant fried egg where the cheese in the pesto creates a delicate, salty crust while the egg whites mesh with the pesto sauce for a uniformly bright, flavorful bite.