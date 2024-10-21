For Elevated Avocado Toast, Add One Creamy Ingredient

Avocado toast is always deliciously rich, but why not make it even creamier? That is what chef and cookbook author Jake Cohen likes to do. You can find his recipes in his two cookbooks, "Jew-ish" and "I Could Nosh," @jakecohen on Instagram, or in the new show "Jake Makes It Easy," which premieres October 28 on A+E Networks.

For Cohen, the best avocado toast has cheese. "I whip my avocado with ricotta in the food processor until silky," he told Food Republic. This lightly textured and moisture-rich ingredient is one of the best cheeses to give avocado toast a creamy boost. And when blended together in a food processor, the ricotta transforms the avocado into a gorgeous pastel green mousse. Fresh lemon juice, grated garlic, red pepper flake, and salt bring brightness and savoriness to the mildly flavored main ingredients — after all, restaurant-quality avocado toast needs plenty of seasoning.

Then, rather than simply spreading it on toast, Cohen prefers to transfer the mixture to a pastry bag. A heavy-duty, zip-top plastic bag with the corner snipped off will also do the trick. Simply piping the avocado and ricotta blend onto the toasted bread makes for a dish that he calls "super lux."