Keep Your Fried Chicken Crispy For Hours With One Easy Tip

Perhaps Minny Jackson said it best in 2011's "The Help" (the role that won actress Octavia Spencer her first Oscar): "Frying chicken just tends to make you feel better about life." There's something about that crunchy, juicy first bite that is just so heartening and so satisfying — also making it so very disheartening when your homemade dish turns soggy and loses its crispiness.

If you've put in the effort to home-fry your poultry, the last thing you want is for your chicken to get sodden before it's served. Fortunately, there's a simple solution that cooking experts agree on to preserve that crispy texture for hours at a time.

Simply place those freshly fried thighs and breasts on an oven-safe cooling rack atop a baking sheet, then toss it into a low-heat oven (between 200 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit). This not only allows excess oil to drip onto the baking sheet, but the baking rack lets the warm air circulate, keeping your chicken crispy as well as heated over a period of time. In addition to keeping the meal warm and crisp, the low-temp oven does so without drying out the meat or making it overdone.