Indiana's Official State Drink Is Pure And Simple

Official beverage designations are a reflection of the state, meant to promote a specific industry, agricultural product, or lifestyle prominent within its population. Given this, it's understandable to do a bit of head-scratching when you find out that Indiana's official state drink is water.

In a 2007 state resolution, Indiana designated water as its official beverage as a symbolic move to stress the importance of the state's water quality. Given that the state is only 1.6% water, this might be a bit confusing. After all, 19 states — such as Kentucky — have milk as their official beverage, and Indiana certainly has more than its fair share of cattle. However, that 1.6% is critical to the state's various agricultural industries, ranging from soybean production to livestock farming.

That said, Indiana has many other official and unofficial state foods and beverages that are far more reflective of its food culture. From the comically large pork tenderloin sandwich to the iconically decadent sugar cream pie, Hoosiers celebrate their culinary skills in a range of delightful ways.