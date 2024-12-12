Indiana's Official State Drink Is Pure And Simple
Official beverage designations are a reflection of the state, meant to promote a specific industry, agricultural product, or lifestyle prominent within its population. Given this, it's understandable to do a bit of head-scratching when you find out that Indiana's official state drink is water.
In a 2007 state resolution, Indiana designated water as its official beverage as a symbolic move to stress the importance of the state's water quality. Given that the state is only 1.6% water, this might be a bit confusing. After all, 19 states — such as Kentucky — have milk as their official beverage, and Indiana certainly has more than its fair share of cattle. However, that 1.6% is critical to the state's various agricultural industries, ranging from soybean production to livestock farming.
That said, Indiana has many other official and unofficial state foods and beverages that are far more reflective of its food culture. From the comically large pork tenderloin sandwich to the iconically decadent sugar cream pie, Hoosiers celebrate their culinary skills in a range of delightful ways.
Official Indiana state foods
Reflecting the culture and heritage of Hoosiers, these foods and drinks showcase local ingredients and cooking styles to delicious effect. Some recipes were born out of times of struggle and scarcity, cherished by Hoosiers out of nostalgia. Others are playful interpretations of agricultural products that have gone on to be celebrated by the entire world.
The sugar cream pie is Indiana's official state pie. Made with only sugar, cream, and a starch like flour or cornstarch, it might be one of the easiest desserts in the world to make. Variations of this Hoosier classic are as abundant as they are contested, with some vocal purists insisting the original recipe is best, and newer generations arguing that a custard texture from eggs is a much-needed improvement.
Indiana is a state of unending cornfields, so it comes as no surprise that its official state snack is popcorn. It produces over 20% of the country's popcorn supply, and Hoosiers make sure they get their cut before anyone else (per the Indiana State Department of Agriculture). At local fairs and stores, you can find dozens of varieties, ranging from homegrown industrial giants like Redenbacher to family-owned farms growing multi-colored cobs.