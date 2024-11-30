The Comically Large Sandwich You Can Only Find In Indiana
Regional foods inspire allegiance and satisfy cravings — like West Virginia hot dogs and Southern banana-and-mayonnaise sandwiches — but some are as much a treat for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. Take the Indiana pork tenderloin sandwich: This Hoosier favorite is made with a breaded pork cutlet so laughably big it often dwarfs the bun it's perched on!
For this memorable sandwich, the pork must be pounded very thin — ¼" or even ⅛ inch thick — making the meat spread out to its trademark eye-popping size. The pounded cutlet is sometimes marinated in buttermilk before being coated with seasoned breadcrumbs, saltine crackers, or even more adventurous options like potato chips or corn flakes, then fried. The result? A tenderloin that's crunchy yet tender, with frying done quickly to keep it juicy. Standard toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle go on top, along with slatherings of ketchup, mayonnaise, or mustard.
As delicious as the sandwich is, the fun of the super-sized tenderloin crazily overflowing a normal bun is just as important! So, how do you eat this sandwich on steroids? The Hamilton County Tourism Board suggests four ways: cut and eat the pork until you reach the bun, then pick it up; cut the tenderloin in half and stack the pieces back on the bun; cut the entire sandwich in half; or simply pick it up and dive in.
Origin and popularity of Indiana's favorite sandwich
The Indiana pork tenderloin sandwich was created in the early 1900s by Nick Freienstein, who began selling it in his Huntington restaurant, Nick's Kitchen. Many German immigrants lived in that part of the state, so Freienstein put a spin on the Austrian dish wiener schnitzel, also popular in Germany. Traditionally made with thin veal that's breaded and fried, Freienstein adapted the dish using pork, which was more readily available.
Visitors to Indiana looking for an in-depth breaded pork tenderloin experience can follow the Tenderloin Trail, which highlights nearly 70 restaurants offering their take on the state's iconic dish. While Indiana is home to the sandwich — and Hoosiers claim they make the only authentic version — it has gained popularity in other parts of the Midwest, particularly in Iowa, parts of Illinois, and Kansas City. There are even Facebook groups devoted to celebrating this unique sandwich, with names like "Pursuing Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches" and "Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich Lovers."