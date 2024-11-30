The Comically Large Sandwich You Can Only Find In Indiana

Regional foods inspire allegiance and satisfy cravings — like West Virginia hot dogs and Southern banana-and-mayonnaise sandwiches — but some are as much a treat for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. Take the Indiana pork tenderloin sandwich: This Hoosier favorite is made with a breaded pork cutlet so laughably big it often dwarfs the bun it's perched on!

For this memorable sandwich, the pork must be pounded very thin — ¼" or even ⅛ inch thick — making the meat spread out to its trademark eye-popping size. The pounded cutlet is sometimes marinated in buttermilk before being coated with seasoned breadcrumbs, saltine crackers, or even more adventurous options like potato chips or corn flakes, then fried. The result? A tenderloin that's crunchy yet tender, with frying done quickly to keep it juicy. Standard toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle go on top, along with slatherings of ketchup, mayonnaise, or mustard.

As delicious as the sandwich is, the fun of the super-sized tenderloin crazily overflowing a normal bun is just as important! So, how do you eat this sandwich on steroids? The Hamilton County Tourism Board suggests four ways: cut and eat the pork until you reach the bun, then pick it up; cut the tenderloin in half and stack the pieces back on the bun; cut the entire sandwich in half; or simply pick it up and dive in.