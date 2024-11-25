Kentucky's Official State Drink Isn't Its Famous Bourbon

When you think of Kentucky, it won't be long before you start dreaming of bourbon. The state is practically synonymous with the spirit — according to Kentucky Tourism, Kentucky is home to more barrels of bourbon than people. With all the pride that Kentuckians have over their iconic whiskey, it might be surprising to learn that the state does not recognize the liquor as its official drink. The state beverage is actually milk — a shockingly non-controversial decision in the government.

In 2005, a senator and dairy farmer named Joey Pendleton proposed that milk be recognized as the official drink of the Bluegrass state. It passed with flying colors amongst Kentucky's government, with a unanimous vote in favor in the Senate and only five "nays" in the House. Kentucky is actually one of 22 states that proudly boast milk as their official drinks, although we aren't sure how many of those Americans are actually drinking a glass of milk with dinner each night.

In addition to milk, Kentucky also recognizes Ale-8-One as the state's official soda of choice. The popular zero-sugar ginger ale was first made in Winchester, Kentucky in 1926, and has been a source of state pride ever since. In 2001, Kentucky's government dubbed July 13 "Ale-8-1 Day," and in 2013, it became the state's official soft drink, carefully distinguishing itself from milk's title of "official drink."