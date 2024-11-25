Kentucky's Official State Drink Isn't Its Famous Bourbon
When you think of Kentucky, it won't be long before you start dreaming of bourbon. The state is practically synonymous with the spirit — according to Kentucky Tourism, Kentucky is home to more barrels of bourbon than people. With all the pride that Kentuckians have over their iconic whiskey, it might be surprising to learn that the state does not recognize the liquor as its official drink. The state beverage is actually milk — a shockingly non-controversial decision in the government.
In 2005, a senator and dairy farmer named Joey Pendleton proposed that milk be recognized as the official drink of the Bluegrass state. It passed with flying colors amongst Kentucky's government, with a unanimous vote in favor in the Senate and only five "nays" in the House. Kentucky is actually one of 22 states that proudly boast milk as their official drinks, although we aren't sure how many of those Americans are actually drinking a glass of milk with dinner each night.
In addition to milk, Kentucky also recognizes Ale-8-One as the state's official soda of choice. The popular zero-sugar ginger ale was first made in Winchester, Kentucky in 1926, and has been a source of state pride ever since. In 2001, Kentucky's government dubbed July 13 "Ale-8-1 Day," and in 2013, it became the state's official soft drink, carefully distinguishing itself from milk's title of "official drink."
Kentickians once petitioned to change the state drink
If you're confounded by Kentucky's state drink, you're not alone. Some residents of Kentucky feel that milk does not properly represent their home state, and in 2017, a Change.org petition went around the internet, with hopes of changing the state drink to bourbon. The petition page points out that out of every U.S. state, Kentucky ranked 27th in milk production at the time — though in 2023, it was actually the 26th (via Federal Milk Marketing Order Program). Petitioners believed that "cow juice" does not produce a whole lot of money or excitement for the state.
The stats support this idea: 95% of bourbon made worldwide comes from Kentucky. In 2023 alone, the state's bourbon industry supplied over 23,000 Kentuckians with jobs and generated $9 billion, per Spectrum News 1. There is even a one-day bourbon "school" located in Versailles, Kentucky where you can tour Woodford Reserve distillery and get your fill of this special type of whiskey.
The Change.org petition, which has since closed, earned just over 2,800 signatures and was even picked up by several news outlets . Sadly, the movement received little attention from Kentucky's state government officials. As of the time of publication, milk remains Kentucky's official state drink — although that could change if enough impassioned residents continue to advocate for bourbon's long-awaited recognition.