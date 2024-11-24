The Sweet History Of Indiana's Iconic Sugar Cream Pie

Indiana's sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie, has been a staple dessert in the state for about two centuries. This simple yet delectable treat first appeared in the early 19th century among the Quakers, Shakers, and Amish who lived in the area, all of whom were known for their resourcefulness and simple lifestyle. The pie fit into their tradition of baking with basic available ingredients, like sugar, cream, and flour, which made sugar cream pies a popular and affordable dessert.

The earliest known recorded recipe for sugar cream pie dates to 1816, coinciding with Indiana's achievement of statehood. Its bare-bones ingredients earned it the nickname "desperation pie," which referred to the fact that it could be made when fresh fruit wasn't available. The name and the popularity of the pie later made a resurgence during the Great Depression, when the economy tanked. At their most basic, sugar cream pies call only for sugar, cream, and flour or cornstarch, all of which would have been available to most people.

Despite its humble beginnings, the sugar cream pie has become an iconic symbol of Indiana's heritage. In 2009, the Indiana Senate even attempted to make it the official state pie, though the resolution ultimately failed to become law. Wick's Pies, a Winchester, Indiana-based company founded in 1944, has played a significant role in popularizing the treat. The company produces around 10,000 pies daily equating to approximately 3.6 million annually.