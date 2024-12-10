Sauteing Vs Searing Vs Pan Frying: How Are They Different?

Even the most seasoned cooks can mix up the difference between sauteing, searing, and pan frying. All three stovetop methods use high heat and fat to cook food quickly and achieve some amount of tasty crust. The difference comes down to the amount of heat, fat, and cooking time. Sauteing uses the least amount of fat, cooks the fastest, and aims to create a thin brown coating on small cuts of food. Searing develops a thick crust with more fat by using higher heat and extra time. Pan frying uses the most fat, longest amount of time, and highest heat with the goal of attaining fried-food flavor without deep frying.

Sauteing is an excellent option for quick weeknight meals, such as chicken stir fry, teriyaki beef and vegetable noodles, or sautéed salmon with chive butter. Cut your proteins and vegetables into equal-sized pieces for even cooking, choose your favorite cooking oil, and toss everything in a hot saute pan for an easy one-pan meal. Sauteing usually only takes three to five minutes. Use a skillet that's large enough to allow every piece to make contact with the bottom of the pan and avoid crowding. The goal is for all of the pieces to be covered with a tasty, seared edge that seals in flavor and adds texture.