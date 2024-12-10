Sauteing Vs Searing Vs Pan Frying: How Are They Different?
Even the most seasoned cooks can mix up the difference between sauteing, searing, and pan frying. All three stovetop methods use high heat and fat to cook food quickly and achieve some amount of tasty crust. The difference comes down to the amount of heat, fat, and cooking time. Sauteing uses the least amount of fat, cooks the fastest, and aims to create a thin brown coating on small cuts of food. Searing develops a thick crust with more fat by using higher heat and extra time. Pan frying uses the most fat, longest amount of time, and highest heat with the goal of attaining fried-food flavor without deep frying.
Sauteing is an excellent option for quick weeknight meals, such as chicken stir fry, teriyaki beef and vegetable noodles, or sautéed salmon with chive butter. Cut your proteins and vegetables into equal-sized pieces for even cooking, choose your favorite cooking oil, and toss everything in a hot saute pan for an easy one-pan meal. Sauteing usually only takes three to five minutes. Use a skillet that's large enough to allow every piece to make contact with the bottom of the pan and avoid crowding. The goal is for all of the pieces to be covered with a tasty, seared edge that seals in flavor and adds texture.
The secret to a perfect sear
Searing is designed to develop a thick, caramelized coat through a Maillard reaction, or browning of the outside of foods. It's most ideal for larger cuts of meat or vegetables that have enough substance to maintain texture and flavor with prolonged heat. Make sure your food is patted dry and seasoned well before starting — the drier the better. Use a heavy-bottomed or cast iron skillet that can handle high heat and enough high smoke-point fat to coat the lower third of your food. The key is letting the pan do its magic to fully sear the food before you touch it. It usually takes two to three minutes per side depending on the item and its thickness. You'll know it's ready when it glistens but doesn't smoke and can be easily removed from the pan.
Searing is most delicious for fattier cuts of steak like ribeye or porterhouse, thick pork chops, buttery scallops, or cauliflower steaks. In these dishes, the richness of the sear becomes the star of the dish. It's also great for tougher cuts of meats. Try your hand at searing with Naomi Pomeroy's coriander seared tuna, pan-seared sole, or Anthony Bourdain's perfect steak.
What is pan frying?
Use pan frying when you want fried food but want to steer clear of the massive amounts of fat required for deep frying. This method takes enough fat to cover about 50% of the food you are cooking Begin with well-seasoned, room temperature food that has been patted dry and flattened to create more surface area. Use a cast iron or heavy-bottomed stainless steal pan and frying oil. Have a lid handy in case the fat sputters. Add your items and fry for three to five minutes per side, depending on the size and cut.The goal here is to achieve a scrumptious golden brown finish and perfectly cooked middle.
Pan frying is perfect for pork schnitzel, lamb chops, eggplant, or crab cakes. Try it with José Pizarro's Catalonian pan-fried pork belly or crispy pan-fried tofu. You can even pan fry halloumi, macaroni and cheese, or leftover pasta to give it a second life.