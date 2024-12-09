The Cappuccino Rule You Should Never Break When Ordering Coffee In Italy

Coffee is a cherished part of Italian culture that they take seriously, with unwritten rules that can trip up unsuspecting travelers seeking a la dolce vita experience of sipping coffee at a cafe. Tourists can avoid missteps and nimbly navigate the Italian coffee landscape by learning the rules, and one of the biggest is you only have a cappuccino in the morning.

The 11 a.m. cappuccino cutoff applies to other milky coffees too, like caffè latte or caffè macchiato — milk foam with a little espresso that stains ("macchiato") it – as Italians consider them drinks to have with a typical Italian breakfast: sweet pastry and, of course, coffee.

There's another part of the rule to know too. While many Americans enjoy cappuccino after lunch or dinner, Italians would never. They believe drinking that much hot milk after a meal interferes with digestion. A related tip: Never ask just for a "latte" like you would at Starbucks, or you might get milk ("latte") instead of coffee.

Every coffee has its own size, so there's no small, medium, or large, and Italians don't do coffee to go. Coffee is sold at bars, which are like cafes, and it's normal to stand at the counter and quickly down a shot of espresso, particularly as people are rushing to work in the morning. You can sit at a table — the coffee will cost more there – but you won't see anyone working on their laptop. For Italians, bars are a place to relax with coffee and conversation.