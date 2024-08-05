This Is What You Might Eat For Breakfast In Italy

While you may associate Italian food with drawn-out meals of decadent dishes, it's a completely different experience in the morning. Breakfasts in Italy are literally short and sweet. The average Italian spends less than 15 minutes on eating in the morning, and it's typically a combination of a sweet pastry with coffee.

Italian breakfasts are all about fueling you with a quick burst of energy (and caffeine) instead of a heartier meal that will fill you up but also weigh you down at the start of the day. You won't find any loaded, savory breakfast plates with eggs, bacon, and toast like you'd be served in the United States. Instead, the typical Italian visits a bar (what is normally referred to as a cafe in the U.S.) and purchases a baked good and coffee to enjoy.

In the world of Italian breakfast pastries, there are lots of options. You can regularly find cornetto pastries (similar to croissants), either plain or stuffed with flavorful fillings like jam, flavored creams, or the classic Italian treat of Nutella. Speaking of the hazelnut spread, bread with Nutella is a popular breakfast option, particularly among Italian children. If you're having a coffee, it would be a great choice to enjoy a few biscotti or a slice of cake on the side. And beyond the bakery, it's pretty common to find fresh fruit and yogurt as options at restaurants and hotels.