The Dairy-Free Espresso Drink You Need To Try

Coffee and dairy often seem to go together hand-in-hand — even the best milk for latte art is usually a full-fat dairy version. But if you prefer not to have milk, you don't just have to switch to a regular coffee made with non-dairy alternatives or drink a simple black brew. Food Republic consulted expert Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier and the creator of the Oh, How Civilized blog, to get some top tips for more exciting dairy-free drinking.

Choe does have one traditional suggestion: Americano, "a classic espresso drink that doesn't require milk." This option "really lets the flavors of the coffee come through since it's not being masked by milk and sweeteners," she explained. But if you want to try something a bit different for your next cup, she also has another recommendation: a shakerato. "I love shakeratos, a sweet espresso drink that's made by shaking together espresso, ice, and sugar in a cocktail shaker," said Choe. "It's delicious and made without any milk."

The beauty of a shakerato, a type of iced coffee popular in Italy which is usually served in a cocktail or martini glass, is that the act of shaking creates a deliciously chilled beverage that's topped with a beautifully fluffy layer of foam. Making the fun drink yourself means you get to be both barista and bartender at the same time. And if you want to enhance the taste and texture even further, it's endlessly customizable.