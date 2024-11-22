How To Make Caffè Corretto: An Italian Specialty

Coffee and booze are a match made in heaven -– from an Irish coffee to your classic espresso martini — they're a combination that's been tried, tested, and certainly approved. It turns out, though, that the Italians have a way of combining the two that really puts the emphasis on appreciating the simple things: They enjoy coffee and alcohol in their natural states, without all the rigamarole of a cocktail.

To find out more, Food Republic spoke to Chris Cusack, sommelier, cicerone, and the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, in Houston, Texas. "Traditionally, adding spirits to espresso or espresso drinks (especially a cortado or traditional macchiato) is called a 'corretto,' which means 'corrected' in Italian," Cusack noted. "How's that for an endorsement? Italians love coffee and spirits together so much that they consider it the 'correct' way to drink it!" The Italians are notorious when it comes to coffee — especially the rules surrounding how you drink it (good luck trying to get a cappuccino in Italy in the afternoon), so the combination must be quite something to convince them.

When it comes to choosing what spirits to use, Cusack had some tips: "Bourbon, rum, Amari, Cognac, Brandy, Amaretto, and countless liqueurs like Galliano, Grand Marnier, Licor 43, and Tuaca are excellent with espresso." Those are all alcohols with slightly sweet, rounded, nutty undertones, making for perfect accompaniments to the similar notes in coffee — and pairing well with the brighter, bolder, chocolatey notes of espresso.