In season one, episode two of the hit television series "Gilmore Girls," Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) rushes into her favorite diner and exclaims, "This is a coffee morning. This is a jumbo coffee morning, I need coffee in an IV." For those days when you feel the same — not only needing coffee, but something with enough caffeine to make you feel like the Energizer Bunny — you need to try the drink that's Ina Garten's go-to: a vanilla coffee shakerato.

This cuppa joe, which Garten refers to as "delicious rocket fuel," combines espresso (or any strongly-brewed coffee), sweetened condensed milk, simple syrup, vanilla extract, and ice cubes (per Instagram). But Garten doesn't just pour all the ingredients into a cup over ice. Instead, she mixes everything in a cocktail shaker — which is the key to better tasting coffee. After pouring everything in, Garten adds the ice and shakes it all for 30 seconds. This way, once the drink is ready to grace a glass, there will be a little bit of froth, and it will be exactly what iced coffee should be — cold!

A shakerato can also be made as a dairy-free espresso drink by only shaking espresso, ice, and sugar. These are actually the only three ingredients in a classic shakerato. If you want to take it to the next level, adding vodka or tequila can instantly transform this morning starter into a happy hour staple. Think of it as a quick take on an espresso martini.