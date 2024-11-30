The Intense Coffee Drink Ina Garten Calls Rocket Fuel — in A Good Way
In season one, episode two of the hit television series "Gilmore Girls," Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) rushes into her favorite diner and exclaims, "This is a coffee morning. This is a jumbo coffee morning, I need coffee in an IV." For those days when you feel the same — not only needing coffee, but something with enough caffeine to make you feel like the Energizer Bunny — you need to try the drink that's Ina Garten's go-to: a vanilla coffee shakerato.
This cuppa joe, which Garten refers to as "delicious rocket fuel," combines espresso (or any strongly-brewed coffee), sweetened condensed milk, simple syrup, vanilla extract, and ice cubes (per Instagram). But Garten doesn't just pour all the ingredients into a cup over ice. Instead, she mixes everything in a cocktail shaker — which is the key to better tasting coffee. After pouring everything in, Garten adds the ice and shakes it all for 30 seconds. This way, once the drink is ready to grace a glass, there will be a little bit of froth, and it will be exactly what iced coffee should be — cold!
A shakerato can also be made as a dairy-free espresso drink by only shaking espresso, ice, and sugar. These are actually the only three ingredients in a classic shakerato. If you want to take it to the next level, adding vodka or tequila can instantly transform this morning starter into a happy hour staple. Think of it as a quick take on an espresso martini.
History of the shakerato and more twists
While Italy is the home of the shakerato, the drink's exact origins remain a little fuzzy. Iced coffee itself can be dated all the way back to the late 1700s in Salento, but no one can quite pinpoint when and where this shaken version made its first appearance. What we do know is that the shakerato is delicious and under-appreciated by many.
Whether you are at a café in Rome or a trattoria in Sicily, a shakerato (whose name, naturally, comes from "shake") is typically served in a martini glass and is very popular in the summertime. Unfortunately, this sipper is not very common in American coffee shops, since the aggressive shaking demands the barista's full attention — which can be challenging when there is a line of twenty guests at the local Starbucks.
If you do not have immediate travel plans to Italy, your best bet is to make a shakerato at home. Ina Garten's vanilla version is just one twist on the three-ingredient classic. For a simple variation, you can add your choice of flavored syrup or liqueur. A touch of amaretto will bring some light nutty notes, while a drizzle of chocolate syrup on the rim of the glass will surely elate your sweet tooth. Even just a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings will elevate your shakerato to new heights.