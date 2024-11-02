The Unconventional Way Gordon Ramsay Adds Cheese To His Burgers

Superstar chef Gordon Ramsay loves a good cheeseburger — who doesn't? And, he has a distinct way of getting burgers melty and gooey that's all his own. Though he has a definite reputation for being a tyrant in the kitchen (his show is literally called "Hell's Kitchen," after all). Ramsay shows his generous side when it comes to sharing cooking tips with his fans, such as in this viral hack for prepping avocados. He likewise lets viewers in on a personal cheeseburger secret in this video short on his YouTube channel.

To start out, Ramsay tosses a slice of cheese directly into a hot pan, letting it begin to melt. Defining the process as caramelizing the cheese, he then sprinkles on salt. Once the slice is melted, Ramsay grabs the base of his hamburger bun and places it directly onto the gooey contents of the pan, rubbing the bun around to gather up all the melted cheese. He then removes the bun from the pan, sets it aside, and moves onto the next stages of building his burger. Though it's a very quick process, it's one Ramsay says is the starting point for taking a burger, "next level."