Cobblers Vs Crumbles Vs Crisps: The Simple Differences Between These Desserts

Whether you refer to them as cobblers, crumbles, or crisps, a warm, pie-like fruit-filled dessert is welcome at just about any table. Although their names are often used interchangeably, there's actually a difference between the three — and it's as simple as the different toppings they're made with. Their fillings are similar, usually a combination of sweetened seasonal fruit and butter, but what covers the fruit sets them apart.

Cobblers are made with biscuit dough that's dropped on top by the spoonful to form tasty clumps. A crumble, on the other hand, is sprinkled with a streusel topping. A crisp gets a similar finish, only with a denser streusel made with oats that crisp up when baked.

In general, these all have more in common than not, and depending on where you live, what you call them may just come down to regional differences. All three typically come served with either a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream and are associated with fresh summer fruits.

These baked goods can be made year-round, however, and some can even be savory. Take cobblers for example: In summer, you might use cherries or make an easy three-ingredient peach cobbler; in the fall, you can use apples or pears. While cobblers are normally made with biscuit or pie dough (sometimes even cake or pancake batter), you can get extra fancy and top your cobbler with store-bought cinnamon rolls. For a savory option, there's TikTok's viral chicken cobbler.