Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls Give Peach Cobbler A New Lease Of Life

Traditional peach cobbler is the perfect way to use seasonal fruit, pairing luscious peach slices with a buttery dough that seeps into the bottom layer. The result is a deep layer of peachy, floral filling with chunks of soft, crumbly topping. And while cobblers often feature spices like cinnamon, you can put a twist on the concept by using canned cinnamon rolls in the dish — perfect for both breakfast and dessert.

To make this yummy treat, mix together your peach filling, then grab two cans of cinnamon rolls to top about four cups of fruit. Simply cut each doughy roll into fourths and arrange them evenly over the peaches before baking until golden brown. This results in a cobbler with plush bites of cinnamon-y crust that pair beautifully with the tangy, succulent fruit.

You can also smaller individual servings in oven-safe ramekins or bowls for a fun, individualized twist. Portion the peach mixture into each dish, top with the chopped cinnamon rolls, and voilà — you've got a delicious single-serve treat that provides the classic flavors you love, without the hassle of a homemade topping. And why stop at just peaches? Add other fruits to the filling, like an apple-peach cobbler reminiscent of a delicious apple pie. Other great partners include blueberries, strawberries, and cherries.