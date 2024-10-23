Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls Give Peach Cobbler A New Lease Of Life
Traditional peach cobbler is the perfect way to use seasonal fruit, pairing luscious peach slices with a buttery dough that seeps into the bottom layer. The result is a deep layer of peachy, floral filling with chunks of soft, crumbly topping. And while cobblers often feature spices like cinnamon, you can put a twist on the concept by using canned cinnamon rolls in the dish — perfect for both breakfast and dessert.
To make this yummy treat, mix together your peach filling, then grab two cans of cinnamon rolls to top about four cups of fruit. Simply cut each doughy roll into fourths and arrange them evenly over the peaches before baking until golden brown. This results in a cobbler with plush bites of cinnamon-y crust that pair beautifully with the tangy, succulent fruit.
You can also smaller individual servings in oven-safe ramekins or bowls for a fun, individualized twist. Portion the peach mixture into each dish, top with the chopped cinnamon rolls, and voilà — you've got a delicious single-serve treat that provides the classic flavors you love, without the hassle of a homemade topping. And why stop at just peaches? Add other fruits to the filling, like an apple-peach cobbler reminiscent of a delicious apple pie. Other great partners include blueberries, strawberries, and cherries.
Other unique ways to dress up cinnamon roll cobbler
There are many ways to take your cinnamon rolls to the next level, and the same applies to this innovative cobbler. Beyond changing up the fruit selection, customize the filling further by adding different mix-ins and toppings. Throw extra spices into the peach mixture, like pumpkin spice, which will bring out the fruit's warm, fragrant notes and complement the cinnamon in the rolls. If you want to add more sweetness, mix the pre-made icing that comes with your can of rolls with cream cheese and powdered sugar to drizzle over your dish after baking.
To finish, top your cinnamon roll peach cobbler with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. The warm filling melts the dairy dessert, creating a luscious bite that complements the zingy fruit. Or, for a toasty, burnt-sugar finish, sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top of the baked dessert. Use a culinary blow torch to brûlée the sugar-dusted top for a crunchy texture. You can also drizzle on caramel sauce and chopped notes for similar a caramelized, crispy effect.