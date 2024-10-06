Boxed Cake Mix Is The Ultimate Shortcut To Flavorful Streusel

Streusel is a delicious, crunchy topping for desserts like cinnamon coffee cakes, apple pies, fruit crumbles, and sweet bread. A standard streusel recipe combines butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and flour. However, you can skip measuring all these ingredients and instead rely on a boxed cake mix for your next streusel-laden dish. To make the ultimate crumb topping, you only need two ingredients: one boxed cake mix in any flavor you choose, and butter.

One method that results in a more butter-forward taste is to cut four sticks of butter into small cubes before tossing them into the bowl of a stand mixer with an unprepared bag of cake mix. Lock the bowl in place and set the mixer to a low speed until the mixture forms various-sized clumps. Depending on the temperature of the butter, this process should take a couple of minutes or more. This method creates a crumb with more variety in size and texture.

The other method is to melt one stick of butter and pour it into one box of cake mix. Since the butter is in a liquid state, the crumb will be finer and more cohesive, producing smaller bites. Mix until you notice chunks forming. Then it's ready to top your cake or store in a container (make sure it's refrigerated) until your next creative confection.