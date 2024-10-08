The Easy Way To Make Apple Crumble Without An Oven

Maybe it is a chilly night and you are craving something warm and comforting, or perhaps you realized that you have to make some headway on the apples you bought in bulk from Costco. Either way, apple crumble sounds perfect, but it can take a bit of time and effort — however, there's actually no need to break out a baking dish or even turn on the oven. You can make a version of your favorite spiced apple crumb recipe in the microwave.

Start by cubing or slicing up your fruit. Since the pieces will not be baking for an extended period of time, it is a good idea to go ahead and peel the apples. However, if you prefer the textural variety, it is totally fine to leave the skin on. Fresh pears, peaches, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries can also be used in this shortcut recipe. You can even upgrade canned fruit into a quick dessert this way.

Toss your fruit with sweetener to taste, a touch of lemon juice, and your favorite warm spices. Apple pie or pumpkin pie spice mix is great here, or keep it classic with just ground cinnamon. Adding a dusting of flour or cornstarch to the mix is optional, but it helps to turn the natural juices of the fruit into a syrupy sauce. Microwave the apples uncovered in a heat-safe dish, and you are already halfway to a caramelized and comforting dessert.