McDonald's Vs White Castle: Which Fast Food Chain Came First?
McDonald's and White Castle are two of America's favorite fast food chains, each with a long history of serving up burgers. However, you might be surprised to learn that of the two popular stops, White Castle has actually been around longer than McDonald's. This slider-based burger chain opened its first location in 1921, while the history of McDonald's began in 1940. This early establishment date makes White Castle the very first burger-based fast food chain.
The notorious slider deserves a tribute, and its origins start with Walt Anderson, who had other diners and locations selling his neatly pressed square burgers before meeting co-founder Billy Ingram. However, these original establishments were not all that consumers associate with White Castle today. The true conception of this fast food chain comes from the union of Anderson, the burger aficionado and food stand owner, and Billy Ingram, the business-minded real estate agent.
Once these two partnered up, the restaurant's trajectory transformed, and by 1933, White Castle boasted over 100 locations across the United States. As if being the first widespread burger fast food chain wasn't a big enough claim to fame, Ingram is also credited with the idea of carry-out meals. So, thanks to Anderson and Ingram, consumers have the inventive luxury of paper sacks filled with everyone's favorite sliders, all hot, packaged up, and ready to go.
White Castle came first, but McDonald's followed close behind
McDonald's falls right behind White Castle regarding origin date. However, the later start date did not impact its immense growth. In fact, McDonald's is one of the largest global fast food chains, with restaurants in over 100 countries. Scaling things back to before the chain took the world by storm, it started with two brothers: Maurice and Richard McDonald. These two savvy entrepreneurs started their local burger and fry shop in 1940. However, it wasn't until they partnered their vision with Ray Kroc's plan for massive expansion in 1954 that the Golden Arches, known and loved by many, started popping up everywhere.
Another noteworthy difference aside from the establishment date is that White Castle consistently features the same aesthetic. At the same time, McDonald's showcases more individuality between locations (consider the largest McDonald's location in the world in Orlando, Florida compared to the original in San Bernardino, California, which had more of a drive-up burger stop vibe). So, next time you go to the drive-through to enjoy the new Chicken Big Mac, you can trace its roots back through a long history, just like a White Castle slider.