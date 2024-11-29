McDonald's Vs White Castle: Which Fast Food Chain Came First?

McDonald's and White Castle are two of America's favorite fast food chains, each with a long history of serving up burgers. However, you might be surprised to learn that of the two popular stops, White Castle has actually been around longer than McDonald's. This slider-based burger chain opened its first location in 1921, while the history of McDonald's began in 1940. This early establishment date makes White Castle the very first burger-based fast food chain.

The notorious slider deserves a tribute, and its origins start with Walt Anderson, who had other diners and locations selling his neatly pressed square burgers before meeting co-founder Billy Ingram. However, these original establishments were not all that consumers associate with White Castle today. The true conception of this fast food chain comes from the union of Anderson, the burger aficionado and food stand owner, and Billy Ingram, the business-minded real estate agent.

Once these two partnered up, the restaurant's trajectory transformed, and by 1933, White Castle boasted over 100 locations across the United States. As if being the first widespread burger fast food chain wasn't a big enough claim to fame, Ingram is also credited with the idea of carry-out meals. So, thanks to Anderson and Ingram, consumers have the inventive luxury of paper sacks filled with everyone's favorite sliders, all hot, packaged up, and ready to go.