Where You'll Find The Largest McDonald's Location In The World

We've seen some big changes at McDonald's in 2024, including the expansion of the Golden Arches' new restaurant concept CosMc's and the Chicken Big Mac, but there's one jaw-dropping McDonald's innovation that is literally bigger than all of that and it isn't new at all — it's been around since 1976.

Nestled in the heart of Orlando, Florida, within close proximity to Universal Studios and Walt Disney World, is the world's largest McDonald's location. And it's not just the biggest in terms of size (though it is certainly that, measuring in at a whopping three stories and 19,000 square feet). This McDonald's, commonly known as "Epic McD," has offerings you won't find at any other McDonald's in the world.

The restaurant features a full-blown arcade and an elevator to reach it, a two-story-high jumbo PlayPlace complete with a giant hamster wheel, in-restaurant events like karaoke and magic shows, at-table game screens, and even a fish tank with live fish. But it's by far the food offerings that really set this McDonald's apart from every other Golden Arches location on Earth.