Where You'll Find The Largest McDonald's Location In The World
We've seen some big changes at McDonald's in 2024, including the expansion of the Golden Arches' new restaurant concept CosMc's and the Chicken Big Mac, but there's one jaw-dropping McDonald's innovation that is literally bigger than all of that and it isn't new at all — it's been around since 1976.
Nestled in the heart of Orlando, Florida, within close proximity to Universal Studios and Walt Disney World, is the world's largest McDonald's location. And it's not just the biggest in terms of size (though it is certainly that, measuring in at a whopping three stories and 19,000 square feet). This McDonald's, commonly known as "Epic McD," has offerings you won't find at any other McDonald's in the world.
The restaurant features a full-blown arcade and an elevator to reach it, a two-story-high jumbo PlayPlace complete with a giant hamster wheel, in-restaurant events like karaoke and magic shows, at-table game screens, and even a fish tank with live fish. But it's by far the food offerings that really set this McDonald's apart from every other Golden Arches location on Earth.
McDonald's Epic McD menu items you can't get anywhere else
The official name of Epic McD is the World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's, and it's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition to the typical McDonald's fare available at any other location, Epic McD offers a host of food items no other franchise has. These unique menu offerings include pizza (cooked in view of customers in real brick pizza ovens) and a build your own pasta option (with the choice of noodles, sauces, and toppings). You can also order a Philly cheesesteak sandwich or panini, and on the breakfast side there are Belgian waffles, omelets, and ham and cheese French toast. There's even a bakery with cakes and hand-scooped ice cream. Definitely not your usual McDonald's eating experience.
Orlando did rank as the best foodie city in America, so maybe it's not wholly surprising to find that the world's most epic McDonald's resides in this tourist destination. So, if you're heading to town to hit up Universal or Disney, a stop-off at this McDonald's-to-end-all-McDonald's is definitely in order — especially if you have kids with excess energy to run off. The giant hamster wheel awaits!