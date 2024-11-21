The Absolute Best Substitutes For Carrots In Soup

All sorts of winter squash can come to the rescue when you do not have carrots on hand. Try butternut, honey nut, kabocha, delicata, or acorn squash. Even pumpkin will do the trick. However, even though they cook up to be tender and creamy, winter squashes are not as easy to work with, on account of their tough skins and firm flesh.

Whenever you are working with hard-to-cut produce, use your biggest, sharpest knife. The size gives you the leverage you need, and a properly sharpened tool makes all the difference. Pro tip: Use your microwave to soften whole squash before you start hacking away. Prick the fruit several times with a fork, place it in a microwave-safe dish, and then zap it for a few minutes. Large squash or pumpkins will need about 5 minutes, while smaller varieties will take less time. The knife will cut through much more easily after that!

From there, halve the squash and scoop out the seeds. The best way to roast butternut squash is in the oven with the cut side down, and the same holds true for most other winter squashes. Roasted squash can be easily scooped out of the skin and pureed for creamy, carrotless soups. You can also cut up the squash into cubes after it has been microwaved, and simmer the pieces in a soup where you would typically have whole pieces of carrot.