Cut Side Up Or Down? Here's How To Cook Butternut Squash In The Oven

Roasting vegetables perfectly requires a detailed plan, and butternut squash is no different. The best way to roast butternut squash in the oven is to place it cut side down. This method is also one of the fastest ways to prepare the vegetable as it takes very little prep. Cooking it this way allows it to roast, steam, and heat evenly while creating a light caramelization on the surface. When cut side down, the opening in the squash acts as a steam chamber, creating a moist, tender flesh.

Slice the squash in half, and add oil and whatever spices you love to coat the squash halves before placing them on a lightly oiled parchment paper-lined aluminum baking tray. After that, bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 40 minutes. To determine if the squash is fully cooked through, check with a fork to see if it's tender, or look for visual cues like caramelized edges. Roasting this method also works for acorn squash (though you can roast acorn squash in the air fryer for the perfect texture as well) and honeynut squash, but the cooking time may depend on the overall size of each specimen.