The Unexpected Ingredient For An Easy Gluten-Free Wrap

Living a gluten-free lifestyle can pose certain challenges. For example, you might love sandwiches but the cost of store-bought gluten-free bread can quickly escalate — often close to 600% more expensive than its standard counterpart. If you're tired of stressing over why gluten-free bread is so expensive, consider making wraps with one of the most versatile gluten-free foods available: potatoes. When cut thin, layered, and baked appropriately, potato slices adhere to one another and have a resulting texture that's both crispy and soft. Next to being naturally gluten-free, potatoes also have a mellow flavor that pairs well with a variety of different foods.

To make simple and pliable potato-based wraps, secure an extra sharp knife or mandolin, line a baking sheet, and preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. First, cut potatoes into even slices. To ensure evenly-baked wraps, use a mandolin to create the most precise cuts. Cookbook author and recipe developer Kelli Foster shows how easy it is to make these simple, gluten-free wraps on Instagram via TheKitchn.

While russet potatoes are a popular option, you can also use Yukon gold potatoes for a more buttery flavor or sweet potatoes for an extra sweet bite. Layer your potatoes shingle-style in the shape of one large or several small rectangles on a greased baking sheet. Now all you need to do is top these simple concoctions with a drizzle of cooking oil and bake for up to 15 minutes before enjoying.