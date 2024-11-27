The Unexpected Ingredient For An Easy Gluten-Free Wrap
Living a gluten-free lifestyle can pose certain challenges. For example, you might love sandwiches but the cost of store-bought gluten-free bread can quickly escalate — often close to 600% more expensive than its standard counterpart. If you're tired of stressing over why gluten-free bread is so expensive, consider making wraps with one of the most versatile gluten-free foods available: potatoes. When cut thin, layered, and baked appropriately, potato slices adhere to one another and have a resulting texture that's both crispy and soft. Next to being naturally gluten-free, potatoes also have a mellow flavor that pairs well with a variety of different foods.
To make simple and pliable potato-based wraps, secure an extra sharp knife or mandolin, line a baking sheet, and preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. First, cut potatoes into even slices. To ensure evenly-baked wraps, use a mandolin to create the most precise cuts. Cookbook author and recipe developer Kelli Foster shows how easy it is to make these simple, gluten-free wraps on Instagram via TheKitchn.
While russet potatoes are a popular option, you can also use Yukon gold potatoes for a more buttery flavor or sweet potatoes for an extra sweet bite. Layer your potatoes shingle-style in the shape of one large or several small rectangles on a greased baking sheet. Now all you need to do is top these simple concoctions with a drizzle of cooking oil and bake for up to 15 minutes before enjoying.
Important tips for making the most delicious gluten-free potato wraps at home
In order to achieve perfectly cooked potato wraps each and every time, there are a few factors to consider. Upon slicing potatoes with a mandolin, barely lay each piece on top of the next to ensure even cooking. Potato slices that overlap too much may require extra cooking time which, in turn, may cause the outside edges of your wraps to burn in the process.
To better hold your potato slices together, top each wrap with a small handful of shredded cheese before baking. Pull wraps from the oven once they turn a mild golden brown color as potatoes that bake for too long become brown and crispy and are more difficult to fold when eating. Once your wraps are perfectly cooked, you're ready to build some delicious meals.
While avocado may serve as a simple bread swap for gluten-free tuna salad, oven-baked potato wraps hold many more options besides tuna. Top wraps with scrambled eggs, bacon, and avocado for a delicious morning breakfast burrito. On the other hand, potato wraps make an epic lunch or dinner when topped with pesto, prosciutto, fresh veggies, and mozzarella cheese. You can also put a spin on your favorite sandwich by making alternative turkey clubs, sloppy Joes, and French grilled cheese delights.