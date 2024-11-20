The Simple Bread Swap For Gluten-Free Tuna Salad

If you're among the millions of people living a gluten-free lifestyle, you know just how difficult it can be. Eating out and going to dinner parties becomes challenging, not to mention gluten-free products can be costly and hard to find. Gluten-free bread is particularly expensive, and can fall flat for many eaters in terms of taste and texture. When you struggle to find options that work for you, avocado can be an excellent swap, especially when paired with tuna salad.

Avocado adds creaminess, texture, and an extra dimension of flavor to your go-to tuna salad. You can add a crunchy element with mix-ins like chopped celery, pecans, and diced apples for a delectably satisfying bite that is nutty, sweet, and savory all at once — suffice to say, you won't miss the lackluster bread. To try this swap, you can thinly slice the avocado and top with spoonfuls of tuna, or you can halve the fruit and remove the pit, filling in the indentation left behind with your tuna salad mixture.

You can further double down on your avocado enjoyment by replacing the mayo in your tuna recipe with the creamy mashed fruit. To make lunch even easier, this hidden color code can help you determine an avocado's ripeness, and you can also get the flesh more cleanly out of its skin by picking up a grapefruit knife for smarter avocado scooping. Incidentally, avocado can also be stuffed with chicken salad and other sandwich fillings.