Here's How To Turn Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip Into A Legendary Grilled Cheese Sandwich

A true crowd-pleaser, just about everyone loves homemade buffalo chicken dip. If you've made too much, then there are lots of things you can do with leftover dip — and one of the most satisfying has to be using the richly flavored mixture as a sandwich filling. Whether it's piled into soft subs, stuffed into a wrap, or spooned into mini sliders for a cute appetizer, the tangy, spicy dip works beautifully. To really unlock its tasty potential, however, try using it to elevate a classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Buffalo chicken dip and grilled cheese are already two crave-worthy dishes, but combining them produces a sensational symphony of tastes and textures. You get the comforting and gooey melted cheese, the crunch of toasted bread (sourdough is the best bread for a grilled cheese sandwich as it holds everything together), and the zesty, creamy, hot sauce-spiked chicken mixture in every single bite. For extra decadence, serve the sandwich with a cool and creamy ranch or blue cheese sauce on the side for dipping.

The good news is that it's incredibly easy to make a buffalo chicken dip grilled cheese sandwich. It's also a quick option for a comforting meal or snack that's ready to dish up in just a few minutes. And it's versatile, too: There are several ways you can make the sandwich, including the stove, oven, and air fryer, as well as plenty of options to customize it with extra ingredients. To make the sandwich on the stovetop, simply heat it in a skillet for around two to three minutes each side until the bread is crisp and the cheese within is melted.