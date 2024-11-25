Here's How To Turn Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip Into A Legendary Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A true crowd-pleaser, just about everyone loves homemade buffalo chicken dip. If you've made too much, then there are lots of things you can do with leftover dip — and one of the most satisfying has to be using the richly flavored mixture as a sandwich filling. Whether it's piled into soft subs, stuffed into a wrap, or spooned into mini sliders for a cute appetizer, the tangy, spicy dip works beautifully. To really unlock its tasty potential, however, try using it to elevate a classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Buffalo chicken dip and grilled cheese are already two crave-worthy dishes, but combining them produces a sensational symphony of tastes and textures. You get the comforting and gooey melted cheese, the crunch of toasted bread (sourdough is the best bread for a grilled cheese sandwich as it holds everything together), and the zesty, creamy, hot sauce-spiked chicken mixture in every single bite. For extra decadence, serve the sandwich with a cool and creamy ranch or blue cheese sauce on the side for dipping.
The good news is that it's incredibly easy to make a buffalo chicken dip grilled cheese sandwich. It's also a quick option for a comforting meal or snack that's ready to dish up in just a few minutes. And it's versatile, too: There are several ways you can make the sandwich, including the stove, oven, and air fryer, as well as plenty of options to customize it with extra ingredients. To make the sandwich on the stovetop, simply heat it in a skillet for around two to three minutes each side until the bread is crisp and the cheese within is melted.
Tips for the tastiest buffalo chicken dip grilled cheese
To assemble the sandwich, simply place your cheese of choice on one piece of bread, spoon some buffalo chicken dip over it, and top it with more cheese before sandwiching the other piece of bread on top. For a deliciously oozy result, use a good melting cheese: American, shredded cheddar, or Monterey jack all work well. And for the crispiest grilled cheese, use mayo (not butter) on the outside of the bread.
If you don't want to turn on your stove, use the air fryer to cook the sandwich at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for around four minutes on each side. If you want to make a big batch, you can also effortlessly make grilled cheese for a crowd in the oven; it will only take around 10 minutes on a baking sheet.
With its bold buffalo flavors and rich cheese, the sandwich will be plenty tasty enough already. But to elevate it further, just incorporate an extra ingredient or two. Add a few crumbles of blue cheese to the cheese blend if you really want to bring out the sharp tang of the buffalo chicken dip. Include some strips of cooked bacon for extra savory and salty notes. Or for a burst of freshness, add lettuce and sliced juicy sweet tomatoes when you layer up the sandwich.