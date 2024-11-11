When Making Grilled Cheese For A Crowd, Reach For A Baking Sheet

While you can follow all kinds of tips for making the best grilled cheese, preparing a bunch of them for a crowd might still seem like a challenge. However, with the help of your oven and a handy baking sheet, you can make more than one melty, delicious sandwich at once. A half-size baking sheet, which typically measures 13 by 18 inches, will help you make about six sandwiches.

First, to streamline the cleanup process, feel free to line your baking pan with parchment paper. Spread butter or mayonnaise on six pieces of bread and lay them spread side-down on the sheet. Then, layer each slice of bread with cheese and top it off with another slice of butter- or mayo-coated bread. One of the benefits of assembling grilled cheeses in a batch is that you can customize each individual sandwich. Mix it up and use a variety of cheeses such as cheddar, Gruyère, mozzarella, or Brie.

Bake your prepared sandwiches for about 10 minutes in a 450-degree oven, flipping them once at the halfway mark. Keep in mind that the type of bread you use as well as the functionality of your oven affects the cooking time. Thicker slices of bread may take longer to develop a golden brown finish, while thin slices might require some adjustments to the time and temperature.