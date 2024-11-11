When Making Grilled Cheese For A Crowd, Reach For A Baking Sheet
While you can follow all kinds of tips for making the best grilled cheese, preparing a bunch of them for a crowd might still seem like a challenge. However, with the help of your oven and a handy baking sheet, you can make more than one melty, delicious sandwich at once. A half-size baking sheet, which typically measures 13 by 18 inches, will help you make about six sandwiches.
First, to streamline the cleanup process, feel free to line your baking pan with parchment paper. Spread butter or mayonnaise on six pieces of bread and lay them spread side-down on the sheet. Then, layer each slice of bread with cheese and top it off with another slice of butter- or mayo-coated bread. One of the benefits of assembling grilled cheeses in a batch is that you can customize each individual sandwich. Mix it up and use a variety of cheeses such as cheddar, Gruyère, mozzarella, or Brie.
Bake your prepared sandwiches for about 10 minutes in a 450-degree oven, flipping them once at the halfway mark. Keep in mind that the type of bread you use as well as the functionality of your oven affects the cooking time. Thicker slices of bread may take longer to develop a golden brown finish, while thin slices might require some adjustments to the time and temperature.
How to make the best grilled cheese sandwiches in your oven
If you're new to using a sheet pan to make crowd-friendly sandwiches, keep a watchful eye on your oven to monitor the cooking process and prevent burning. When using soft, thin sandwich bread, you may want to lower the temperature to 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. For those of you who enjoy extra cheese and other ingredients that make your grilled cheese sandwiches even better, consider using a few tricks to ensure your sandwiches are evenly heated.
To press your sandwiches down for even browning and crispness, place your fully-assembled grilled cheeses on an inverted baking sheet with another (preheated) baking sheet directly on top. This works like a makeshift panini press, allowing heat to flow through evenly and melt every last bit of cheese. If you have an extra-large baking sheet, you can just bake your grilled cheese sandwiches open-faced to guarantee each piece of bread is perfectly toasted.
Whichever method works best for you, make sure to pair your oven-baked sandwiches with a variety of crowd-pleasing sides, like fresh fruit, potato chips, or pickles. For a more veggie-packed side dish, blend up some cauliflower to make a rich and creamy tomato soup without dairy.