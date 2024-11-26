Cinnamon Sugar Milk Is The Ultra Sweet Way To Elevate Homemade Ice Cream

It's hard not to be enthused about homemade ice cream. So many of us have nostalgic memories based around the delicious treat, and making it yourself offers the freedom to whip up new flavors that bring back that childhood joy and comfort. The next time you take out the ice cream maker, consider an innovative ingredient that will add complexity and a warmly-spiced coziness to your dessert: cinnamon sugar milk.

To make this fun concoction, take a generous portion of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal (about two cups or more) and combine it with plenty of milk and heavy cream. While this will be enough to create a tasty base, you can also incorporate sugar, salt, and vanilla into the liquid before adding it to the cereal, to deepen the rich cinnamon flavor.

Once you've combined the dairy and cereal, let the mixture sit for thirty minutes to an hour so the flavors can combine, then strain it into an ice cream maker and proceed with your usual frozen treat-making process. To add a bit of crunch, take some of your unused dry cereal and crumble it into the ice cream once it starts to firm up.