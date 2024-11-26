Cinnamon Sugar Milk Is The Ultra Sweet Way To Elevate Homemade Ice Cream
It's hard not to be enthused about homemade ice cream. So many of us have nostalgic memories based around the delicious treat, and making it yourself offers the freedom to whip up new flavors that bring back that childhood joy and comfort. The next time you take out the ice cream maker, consider an innovative ingredient that will add complexity and a warmly-spiced coziness to your dessert: cinnamon sugar milk.
To make this fun concoction, take a generous portion of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal (about two cups or more) and combine it with plenty of milk and heavy cream. While this will be enough to create a tasty base, you can also incorporate sugar, salt, and vanilla into the liquid before adding it to the cereal, to deepen the rich cinnamon flavor.
Once you've combined the dairy and cereal, let the mixture sit for thirty minutes to an hour so the flavors can combine, then strain it into an ice cream maker and proceed with your usual frozen treat-making process. To add a bit of crunch, take some of your unused dry cereal and crumble it into the ice cream once it starts to firm up.
What to pair with cinnamon sugar milk ice cream
Cinnamon sugar ice cream can accompany anything that's paired with regular vanilla ice cream, and will be equally (if not more) delicious. But if you want to move past brownies and chocolate sprinkles, here are a few ideas for finding the perfect creative partner for your ice cream.
For a dish that's at home on the dessert menu as well as at brunch, try scooping cinnamon ice cream onto mini apple pies with a cinnamon roll crust for a fun play on your traditional apple pie. You can even go a step further and top the ice cream with cheddar cheese for a twist on a New England tradition (don't knock it till you try it). Alternatively, you could cut a cinnamon roll in half and use it as the bread for a cinnamon roll ice cream sandwich, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Or, try an Italian affogato as the perfect midday pick-me-up or post-dinner party dessert. Pour a shot of espresso over a scoop of your cinnamon ice cream for a perfectly balanced treat.
When making the ice cream, you can also try experimenting with booze, as alcohol can help you get the perfect creamy texture. A little rum or whiskey will pair deliciously with your cinnamon sugar milk base and take things to the next level. Just make sure you only use a couple of tablespoons or less, as too much alcohol can lower the freezing point of your ice cream and prevent it from setting.