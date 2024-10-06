Give Homemade Ice Cream The Best Texture With One Boozy Addition

Like puff pastry or ketchup, ice cream is one of those things that (for most of us at least) is better store-bought than homemade. But that's because most people aren't making their homemade ice cream quite as well as they could be. That doesn't necessarily have to be the case, though.

In fact, even if you don't have an ice cream machine, making delicious homemade ice cream can be as easy as breaking out the stand mixer. One tip that is sure to make sure yours is just as creamy as the store-bought stuff is super simple: add alcohol! Alcohol is already a fabulous topping for ice cream, so it makes sense it would be a great addition to the dessert itself. You'll want to take a relatively high percentage alcohol, three or four tablespoons (but five at the absolute maximum), and add it into your mix before you begin churning so that it's properly incorporated.

So how does booze ensure your ice cream stays creamy? It's actually quite straightforward. High-proof alcohol freezes at a much, much lower temperature than water (or cream) — a lower temperature than any home freezer can reach. When you mix it in with your ice cream, you can take advantage of that to prevent any large ice crystals from forming while your ice cream solidifies. This will ensure a beautifully smooth texture right out of the freezer, every time.