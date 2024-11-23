The Differences Between Ricotta Vs Cottage Cheese (And When To Use Each)

Fresh cheese is delightful, convenient, and so much fun to eat! But what is the difference between ricotta cheese and cottage cheese? Let's start with the similarities. They are both young (not aged), mild, moist, and creamy spreadable cheeses that have similar textures, flavors, and uses. Both cottage cheese and ricotta cheese can easily be made at home, found in your local grocery store or on Amazon, and kept in an air-tight container in your fridge for about a week. The differences lie in their history and subtleties.

Ricotta means "recooked" in Italian and began as a strategy to use leftover whey after making cheese. Once done with the cheese-making, Italians would recook the leftover liquid (or whey) with enzymes to get one more use out of it. The newly formed curds would be collected and strained into ricotta. Cottage cheese, on the other hand, is thought to be the first American cheese. It was made in farmhouse cottages with milk left over after making butter. Home cooks would reheat the milk with enzymes to make curds, then strain it, and enjoy. So the most obvious difference between the two cheeses is that ricotta is made from cheese whey (most commonly from cows in the United States, but also sheep, goats, or water buffalo) while cottage cheese is made from fermented cow's milk.