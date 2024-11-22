Improve The Texture Of Your Tuna Salad With One Simple Step

Whether you're preparing for a picnic or putting a quick lunch together, tuna salad offers a high level of versatility matched with ease of assembly. The most important parts, though, are to deepen the flavor profile to complement the tuna, and to add some texture so you're not just left with a mushy pile of fish on bread. To prevent the latter issue, adding celery is a classic move, but there are few things more off-putting than a mouthful of celery strings in your sandwich. Luckily, we have a fix in the form of a vegetable peeler.

Running a vegetable peeler along the outside of a stalk of celery will remove all the strings, also known as collenchyma cells. These fibers serve to reinforce the celery ribs during the growing process, but are perfectly fine (and often preferable) to remove for eating. Just carefully peel the outer layer of each stalk to leave most of the "meat" of the celery intact. You can also try snapping off the end of the celery rib and pulling the strings off by hand, but this is a less efficient method, and you may lose more of your veggie in the process.

If you're in the middle of prepping your tuna salad and discover your celery has lost its crunch, fear not: There's an easy way to revive limp celery. Cut off the end, put it in a glass of water, and cover it with a bag. You'll find that your veggie perks up after at least 30 minutes.