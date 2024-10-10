Give Tuna Salad A Kick With One Fermented Ingredient

Tuna salad can be forgettably ordinary or totally exciting, so if you are in the mood to take plain tuna salad to the next level, you need to try adding some kimchi. It brings a salty, tangy, spicy, and umami-packed punch to canned tuna, and because the fish is so meaty, it can definitely stand up to the bold flavors. You may be familiar with baechu kimchi made from Napa cabbage — like the products from Shark Tank's Mama O's Premium Kimchi — but there are many different varieties. Cucumbers and radishes are popular, but any number of vegetables, fruits, and even seafood can be brined and fermented in the same way.

Some standard supermarkets carry kimchi, but you will find the best variety at Asian markets that focus on Korean goods. Go for products that contain dried shrimp, fish sauce, or anchovies to play up the oceanic notes of the tuna, or opt for plant-based products for a less intense flavor profile. Sweet and smoky Korean pepper flakes called gochugaru are a common ingredient in kimchi, and give it both heat a bright red color — you can find both mild and fiery products to suit your preferences.

Simply chop up your kimchi of choice into bite-size pieces, and mix it into your tuna salad. Kimchi actually goes very well with both a creamy mayonnaise base and a more acidic take. For mayo-free kimchi tuna salad, pair it with rice vinegar, a touch of sesame oil, and a splash of kimchi brine to bring it all together.