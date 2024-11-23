The Simple Trick To Prevent Your Ice Cream Cone From Dripping

Most of us will ice cream in whatever form it comes: in a bowl with a spoon, as a luxurious affogato, or sandwiched between two cookies. One universal favorite, however, has got to be the classic ice cream cone. Cold, creamy goodness piled mountain-high in a crispy, golden wafer ... it's perfection. Well, until the ice cream starts melting and you're left with a soggy cone and sticky forearms. Luckily, there's a way around this.

To prevent your ice cream cone from dripping, try coating the bottom first with something like chocolate or peanut butter. Not only does this stop the ice cream from seeping through the bottom of the cone and onto everything around you, but it also gives you a tasty treat to look forward to at the end of your dessert-eating experience.

To coat the bottom of your cone, first choose your edible barrier. Melted and cooled chocolate is a crowd favorite, as it pairs well with many ice cream flavors. Or, try experimenting with other ingredients like a thick dollop of rich peanut butter or a drizzle of salted caramel spread. You don't have to stop at wet ingredients — a firm layer of crushed nuts or even a marshmallow can help prevent a leaky bottom.